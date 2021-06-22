Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Cuts Holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 0.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $2,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,778,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 421,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,421,000 after acquiring an additional 20,573 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,468,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

Shares of MOAT opened at $73.82 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.61 and a fifty-two week high of $75.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.93.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.