Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Raises Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $3,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 30,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

DE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $360.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $403.00 to $427.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Deere & Company from $405.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.22.

In other news, Director Tami A. Erwin bought 275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $359.61 per share, for a total transaction of $98,892.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total value of $14,124,377.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,348,217.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DE stock opened at $337.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $105.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $365.71. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $148.19 and a fifty-two week high of $400.34.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.24. The company had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.27 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.31% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 17.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 41.43%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

Read More: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.