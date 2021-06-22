Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 4,905 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,905 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $3,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FSK. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in FS KKR Capital by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FS KKR Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in FS KKR Capital by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FSK. Hovde Group began coverage on FS KKR Capital in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on FS KKR Capital in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Compass Point upgraded FS KKR Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of FSK stock opened at $21.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.59. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $13.20 and a fifty-two week high of $23.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 81.34%. On average, research analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is presently 87.27%.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

