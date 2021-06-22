Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RNA shares. SVB Leerink began coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avidity Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ RNA traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.56. 620 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,012. Avidity Biosciences has a 1 year low of $19.12 and a 1 year high of $37.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.96. The company has a market capitalization of $923.82 million and a PE ratio of -9.41.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.08). Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 19.99% and a negative net margin of 763.73%. The company had revenue of $2.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avidity Biosciences will post -3.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Avidity Biosciences news, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 14,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total value of $362,957.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Avidity Biosciences by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,689,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,662,000 after buying an additional 660,470 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,800,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,267,000 after purchasing an additional 368,834 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,757,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,336,000 after purchasing an additional 812,897 shares in the last quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,096,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,022,056 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,291,000 after purchasing an additional 168,764 shares in the last quarter. 90.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Avidity Biosciences

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; and to design, engineer, and develop therapeutics that combine tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the precision of oligonucleotide therapies to access previously undruggable tissue and cell types, and target underlying genetic drivers of diseases.

