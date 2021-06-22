Avitas Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ZI. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,400,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,693,000 after buying an additional 2,382,485 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 78.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,913,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,963,000 after buying an additional 2,159,914 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,548,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,407,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,503,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,890,000 after buying an additional 1,339,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on ZI shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Truist upped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. ZoomInfo Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.48.

In related news, Director Jason Mironov sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total value of $12,640,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Eric J. Edell sold 3,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $146,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,566,243 shares of company stock worth $252,363,608. Corporate insiders own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZI opened at $51.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.83 and a fifty-two week high of $60.28. The firm has a market cap of $20.34 billion and a PE ratio of -1,299.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.02.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $153.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.49 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

