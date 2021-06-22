Avitas Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,093 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,093 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its position in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 13,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 12,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its position in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 30,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:PBE opened at $77.13 on Tuesday. Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF has a 12 month low of $52.31 and a 12 month high of $84.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.87.

PowerShares Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Index. The Index consists of stocks of 30 the United States biotechnology and genome companies.

