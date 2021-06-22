Aviva PLC Buys 250 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,936 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $7,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in URI. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 95.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 2,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.65, for a total transaction of $862,245.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,576,465.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE URI opened at $299.21 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $323.87. The stock has a market cap of $21.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.06. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.10 and a fifty-two week high of $354.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 29.36% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on United Rentals from $190.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on United Rentals in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on United Rentals from $246.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $286.77.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

