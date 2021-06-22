Aviva PLC Decreases Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Aviva PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,139 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $6,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Delta Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MNST shares. Truist Securities raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist increased their price target on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Argus increased their price target on Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Monster Beverage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.26.

In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total value of $4,068,092.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,079.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $92.04 on Tuesday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $67.37 and a 52 week high of $99.24. The firm has a market cap of $48.65 billion, a PE ratio of 33.96, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.19.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 30.25% and a return on equity of 26.31%. Monster Beverage’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.