Aviva PLC Decreases Stock Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Aviva PLC cut its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 2.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,709 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,637 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $6,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ethic Inc. raised its stake in Northern Trust by 6.4% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,645 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Northern Trust by 1.6% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,926,220 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $202,465,000 after buying an additional 30,395 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P purchased a new stake in Northern Trust in the first quarter valued at about $14,043,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Northern Trust by 5.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,724,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $706,764,000 after buying an additional 353,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Northern Trust by 3.9% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 852,654 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $89,622,000 after buying an additional 31,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust stock opened at $113.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $72.64 and a 52 week high of $123.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $115.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.21. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 19.78%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. Northern Trust’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 9,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.42, for a total value of $993,420.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas A. South sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total value of $109,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 141,276 shares of company stock worth $16,518,831. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on Northern Trust from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Northern Trust from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Northern Trust from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.13.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

