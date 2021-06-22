Aviva PLC Grows Stock Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 10,824 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $7,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,068,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,053,502,000 after buying an additional 1,848,506 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $161,351,000. Cedar Rock Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $153,114,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,961,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $211,208,000 after buying an additional 940,412 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,047,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $194,655,000 after purchasing an additional 765,908 shares during the period. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $123.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 0.80. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.13 and a 52 week high of $126.57.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 33.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is presently 28.50%.

EXPD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Expeditors International of Washington currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

In related news, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $7,372,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 66,505 shares in the company, valued at $7,542,997.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn M. Alger sold 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.48, for a total transaction of $19,916,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 286,488 shares of company stock valued at $34,765,063. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

