Aviva PLC Has $6.12 Million Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 162,873 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $6,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 1,557.6% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 90,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after buying an additional 85,000 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 127.3% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 867,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,221,000 after acquiring an additional 486,054 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $593,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 502,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,203,000 after acquiring an additional 18,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 36.0% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 941,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,395,000 after acquiring an additional 249,255 shares in the last quarter. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CAG. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.22.

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $35.84 on Tuesday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $32.55 and a one year high of $39.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.69. The stock has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.88.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 10.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.25%.

In related news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 2,811,853 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $105,725,672.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $1,875,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,988,850.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,872,853 shares of company stock worth $108,014,113 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

