Aviva PLC Makes New Investment in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Aviva PLC bought a new position in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 47,824 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,342,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ZEN. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Zendesk by 1,428.6% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Zendesk by 12.3% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 980 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John Geschke sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $448,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,583,227. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total transaction of $6,129,337.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 837,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,998,610.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 200,508 shares of company stock worth $28,154,404. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:ZEN opened at $146.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.68 and a beta of 1.23. Zendesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.10 and a fifty-two week high of $166.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $140.36.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $298.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.50 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 27.25% and a negative net margin of 20.58%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ZEN. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zendesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. UBS Group raised shares of Zendesk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.27.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

