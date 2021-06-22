Aviva PLC Reduces Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Aviva PLC decreased its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,714 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,901 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $7,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,813,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $817,587,000 after acquiring an additional 49,943 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,270,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,671,000 after acquiring an additional 536,680 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 973,296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,810,000 after acquiring an additional 88,466 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 894,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,804,000 after acquiring an additional 22,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 674,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,488,000 after acquiring an additional 164,914 shares during the last quarter. 61.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $369.50 on Tuesday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.96 and a 52 week high of $374.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $333.44. The stock has a market cap of $28.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.32, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.17.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.12. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The company had revenue of $667.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current year.

ANET has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $359.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $288.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.53.

In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.22, for a total value of $3,652,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,461,527.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 83 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.97, for a total transaction of $25,976.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 94,329 shares of company stock worth $31,207,302. Insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

