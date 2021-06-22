Avon Rubber (LON:AVON) Hits New 52-Week Low at $2,586.95

Shares of Avon Rubber p.l.c. (LON:AVON) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2,586.95 ($33.80) and last traded at GBX 2,650 ($34.62), with a volume of 58627 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,664 ($34.81).

Separately, Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 3,350 ($43.77) target price on shares of Avon Rubber in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

Get Avon Rubber alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,127.82. The firm has a market cap of £822.11 million and a PE ratio of 6.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.55, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.57.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Avon Rubber’s payout ratio is 0.09%.

In other Avon Rubber news, insider Bindi Foyle bought 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,977 ($38.89) per share, for a total transaction of £10,419.50 ($13,613.14). In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 364 shares of company stock valued at $1,085,949.

Avon Rubber Company Profile (LON:AVON)

Avon Rubber p.l.c. designs, manufactures, and sells chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear respiratory protection systems for military, law enforcement, and fire markets worldwide. It offers masks and filters with portfolio of respirators, filters, powered air, and supplied air and long term pedigree for military contracting and supplying chain; escape hoods; underwater rebreathers; and thermal image camera technology and self-contained breathing apparatus, as well as accessories.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Avon Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avon Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.