AWM Investment Company Inc. Decreases Holdings in QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK)

AWM Investment Company Inc. lowered its position in QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) by 49.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 390,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 384,992 shares during the quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned approximately 3.46% of QuickLogic worth $2,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QUIK. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 23.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in QuickLogic by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 86,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 32,722 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in QuickLogic by 63,700.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 17,836 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 3,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of QuickLogic in the first quarter worth about $1,120,000. 24.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on QUIK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered QuickLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Roth Capital raised shares of QuickLogic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of QuickLogic stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.39. 80,042 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,298. The firm has a market cap of $73.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 2.43. QuickLogic Co. has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $12.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.32.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.05). QuickLogic had a negative net margin of 111.00% and a negative return on equity of 70.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that QuickLogic Co. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low power field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.

