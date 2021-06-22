AWM Investment Company Inc. Purchases New Stake in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI)

AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 325,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,580,000. American Public Education comprises 1.3% of AWM Investment Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of American Public Education in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of American Public Education during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in American Public Education by 67.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in American Public Education by 35.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in American Public Education by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 7,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:APEI traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,451. The firm has a market cap of $543.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.75. American Public Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.97 and a 1 year high of $41.09.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. American Public Education had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 7.55%. Analysts expect that American Public Education, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on APEI shares. Truist cut their price target on American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 14th. William Blair started coverage on shares of American Public Education in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of American Public Education from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their target price on American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.86.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates in two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 129 degree programs and 112 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

