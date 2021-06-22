AWM Investment Company Inc. Reduces Holdings in Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM)

AWM Investment Company Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM) by 68.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 395,658 shares during the quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned about 0.79% of Atomera worth $4,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Atomera by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Atomera by 0.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 189,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,633,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Atomera by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Atomera by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Atomera by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 30.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Atomera in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company.

In other Atomera news, CTO Robert J. Mears sold 4,067 shares of Atomera stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total value of $72,026.57. Corporate insiders own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ATOM traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 813 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,211. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.46. The company has a market capitalization of $572.21 million, a PE ratio of -34.23 and a beta of 1.51. Atomera Incorporated has a 1 year low of $7.97 and a 1 year high of $47.13.

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter.

Atomera Company Profile

Atomera Incorporated develops, commercializes, and licenses proprietary materials, processes, and technologies for the semiconductor industry in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is the Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.

