AWM Investment Company Inc. Reduces Holdings in Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO)

AWM Investment Company Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO) by 58.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 107,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,300 shares during the quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc.’s holdings in Aziyo Biologics were worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Aziyo Biologics during the fourth quarter worth $418,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Aziyo Biologics during the 4th quarter worth about $136,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Aziyo Biologics during the 4th quarter worth about $186,000. Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Aziyo Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,564,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Aziyo Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. 16.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aziyo Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.20.

AZYO traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,560. Aziyo Biologics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.31 and a 52-week high of $18.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16.

Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $12.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.08 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aziyo Biologics, Inc. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ronald K. Lloyd bought 8,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.75 per share, with a total value of $100,638.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,962. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Aziyo Biologics, Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. It offers CanGaroo that combines the envelope with antibiotics and is designed to reduce the risk of infection following surgical implantation of an electronic device; and cardiovascular products, such as ProxiCor for use as an intracardiac patch or pledget for tissue repairs; Tyke for use in neonates and infants to repair pericardial structures; and VasCure, a patch material to repair or reconstruct the peripheral vasculature, including the carotid, renal, iliac, femoral, and tibial blood vessels for cardiovascular, vascular, and general surgeons.

