Axalta Coating Systems Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:AXTA)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 6,069 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 140% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,528 call options.

AXTA opened at $31.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.43. Axalta Coating Systems has a 12-month low of $20.25 and a 12-month high of $34.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 87.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.47.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 2.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AXTA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Axalta Coating Systems to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.78.

In related news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 17,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $561,920.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,472. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the first quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.88% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

