Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO) CEO Sells $374,500.00 in Stock

Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO) CEO Rodney C. Jr. Keller sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.35, for a total transaction of $374,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 504,167 shares in the company, valued at $2,697,293.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:AYRO traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,163,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,065,006. Ayro, Inc. has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $11.50. The firm has a market cap of $169.09 million, a P/E ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 3.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.03.

Get Ayro alerts:

Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.79 million during the quarter. Ayro had a negative return on equity of 33.83% and a negative net margin of 650.18%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYRO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ayro by 390.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 252,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 201,348 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Ayro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Ayro by 1,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Ayro by 97.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 13,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Ayro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $498,000. Institutional investors own 22.47% of the company’s stock.

About Ayro

Ayro, Inc designs and manufactures light-duty, emissions-free electric vehicles for urban and community transport, local delivery, closed campus mobility, recreational, and government use. It offers AYRO 311, a 3-wheeled vehicle for professional and personal use; Club Car 411 for low-speed logistics and cargo services for campus; and AYRO 511 4Ã4 concepts.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Ayro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ayro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.