Baillie Gifford China Growth Trust PLC (LON:BGCG) Insider Purchases £59,654.66 in Stock

Baillie Gifford China Growth Trust PLC (LON:BGCG) insider Chris Ralph bought 12,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 479 ($6.26) per share, for a total transaction of £59,654.66 ($77,939.20).

BGCG traded up GBX 7 ($0.09) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 464 ($6.06). 87,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,762. The stock has a market cap of £276.01 million and a P/E ratio of 3.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 476.80. Baillie Gifford China Growth Trust PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 384.89 ($5.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 658 ($8.60).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.60 ($0.06) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Baillie Gifford China Growth Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.06%.

Baillie Gifford China Growth Trust PLC is an open-end equity mutual fund launched by Witan Investment Services Limited. It is co-managed by Dalton Investments LLC;Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited;Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.;Matthews International Capital Management, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of Asia / Pacific region.

