Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys 7,352 Shares of Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 984,737 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,352 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics were worth $8,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AXDX. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 185.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 4,656 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc raised its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 417.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 7,523 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 6,070 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,486 shares in the last quarter. 40.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Accelerate Diagnostics news, CEO Jack Phillips sold 25,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $169,432.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,787.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ron Price sold 6,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $42,466.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,372.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,649 shares of company stock worth $268,027. Insiders own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

AXDX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ AXDX opened at $8.00 on Tuesday. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.59 and a 52 week high of $19.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $488.35 million, a P/E ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 1.94.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 million. As a group, analysts predict that Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

