Baird Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,694 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,904 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $9,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 106.5% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 76,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,808,000 after acquiring an additional 39,300 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 19,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 657 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 6,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter. 75.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GPC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.50.

NYSE GPC opened at $124.42 on Tuesday. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $83.29 and a fifty-two week high of $135.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.15. The stock has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a PE ratio of 365.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.11.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.36. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 27.80% and a net margin of 0.31%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.86%.

In other Genuine Parts news, insider Kevin Herron sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total value of $330,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,791.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

