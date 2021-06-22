Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $10.19 Million Holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,678 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 481 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $10,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ascension Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Techne in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,757,000. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,485,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 4.1% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 24.8% during the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 7,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.15, for a total transaction of $3,360,091.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kim Kelderman sold 811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.00, for a total value of $351,163.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,079 shares of company stock valued at $8,264,362 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TECH opened at $440.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.12, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $420.76. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1 year low of $228.66 and a 1 year high of $453.82.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $243.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.57 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 21.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.16%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TECH shares. Stephens upgraded Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Argus boosted their price objective on Bio-Techne from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Bio-Techne from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $459.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $410.36.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

