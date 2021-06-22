Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $7.12 Million Stock Holdings in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,121 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 5,164 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of F5 Networks worth $7,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,091,036 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,062,091,000 after buying an additional 357,791 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank lifted its stake in F5 Networks by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,399,796 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $245,888,000 after purchasing an additional 316,694 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in F5 Networks by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154,777 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $240,331,000 after purchasing an additional 35,935 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in F5 Networks by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,103,313 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $194,117,000 after purchasing an additional 218,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in F5 Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $120,879,000. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

In other F5 Networks news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.90, for a total value of $95,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,972 shares in the company, valued at $2,489,326.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.28, for a total transaction of $274,664.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,955,666.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,570 shares of company stock worth $3,312,614 over the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FFIV opened at $185.48 on Tuesday. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.79 and a 12 month high of $216.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.26. The company has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 41.13, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $645.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.98 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $203.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $191.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. TheStreet cut shares of F5 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $216.00 to $223.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.07.

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

