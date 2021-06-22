Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $7.70 Million Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 90,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $7,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NVS. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Novartis by 393.8% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,592,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,621,000 after buying an additional 2,067,642 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new position in Novartis during the first quarter worth about $79,608,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Novartis by 80.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,250,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,870,000 after purchasing an additional 557,281 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Novartis by 3.4% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,657,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,532,000 after purchasing an additional 319,803 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Novartis by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,808,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,253,000 after purchasing an additional 263,445 shares during the period. 10.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVS opened at $93.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $77.04 and a 52 week high of $98.52. The firm has a market cap of $214.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.54.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.63 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 24.15%. Novartis’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.50.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

