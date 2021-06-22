Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $8.57 Million Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 27.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,977 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 30,300 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $8,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EBAY. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of eBay by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,370,257 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $219,606,000 after buying an additional 2,049,431 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in eBay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in eBay by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,415,663 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $221,887,000 after purchasing an additional 549,829 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in eBay by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 421,015 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $21,152,000 after purchasing an additional 99,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in eBay by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 13,667 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EBAY shares. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of eBay from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of eBay in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of eBay from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.50.

Shares of EBAY opened at $64.40 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.36 and a 1-year high of $67.42.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. eBay had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 71.14%. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 24.57%.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

