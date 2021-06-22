Baird Financial Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,003 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $9,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Banta Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Banta Asset Management LP now owns 4,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.87% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $338.78 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $342.19. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $249.70 and a 12 month high of $351.09.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

