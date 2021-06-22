Baird Financial Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 79,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,210 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $7,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 26.9% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 7,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEC stock opened at $90.67 on Tuesday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.55 and a fifty-two week high of $106.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.96.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 16.08%. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.6775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.50%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WEC. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.88.

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total transaction of $231,432.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total value of $1,043,293.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,827.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 25 shares of company stock worth $2,381. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

