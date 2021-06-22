Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Purchases 560 Shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,855 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the 1st quarter worth $5,434,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 634,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,547,000 after purchasing an additional 24,273 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 26,025.0% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Beyond Meat in the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. 49.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on BYND shares. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $145.00 to $95.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $155.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Beyond Meat currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.89.

Shares of Beyond Meat stock opened at $147.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of -113.30 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 16.13, a current ratio of 18.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $130.80. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.86 and a 12-month high of $221.00.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $108.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.92 million. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 19.58% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Beyond Meat news, insider Charles Muth sold 67,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.27, for a total value of $8,954,677.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,575,541.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Isaac Stone sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $365,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,692 shares of company stock valued at $15,493,363 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, Go Beyond, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat and design trademarks.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND).

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.