Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Purchases Shares of 54,335 Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 54,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,277,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 35.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 924,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,534,000 after buying an additional 244,467 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $522,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $504,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 27.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,433,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,955,000 after purchasing an additional 740,235 shares during the last quarter. 15.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PLTR. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Palantir Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.44.

In other news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 237,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total value of $5,155,048.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 402,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,728,433.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.18, for a total transaction of $278,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,247,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,098,185.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,574,126 shares of company stock worth $169,291,070. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLTR opened at $25.42 on Tuesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.90 and a 1-year high of $45.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 133.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 3.88.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $341.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.22 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.