Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 133 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lessened its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 298.0% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 9,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 6,889 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $15,711,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 241,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,781,000 after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,026,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $639,532,000 after purchasing an additional 17,750 shares during the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jory A. Berson sold 24,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total value of $4,017,358.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $4,307,543.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,936,536.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,248 shares of company stock valued at $14,196,884. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial stock opened at $154.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $57.30 and a 1 year high of $168.00. The firm has a market cap of $69.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.75.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $2.86. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($3.02) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 19.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.63%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COF. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.63.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

