Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 3,502 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. trimmed its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,502 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 134.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,443,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $149,092,000 after buying an additional 1,401,845 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CMS Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,403,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,836,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $173,667,000 after buying an additional 940,115 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,419,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,306,814,000 after buying an additional 719,810 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 387.3% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 648,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,718,000 after buying an additional 515,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CMS shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Vertical Research cut CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet raised CMS Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CMS Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

CMS opened at $58.53 on Tuesday. CMS Energy Co. has a one year low of $53.19 and a one year high of $67.98. The company has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.87.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 12.48%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. CMS Energy’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.17%.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

