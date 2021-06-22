Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 44,208 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. reduced its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 65.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 44,208 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DAL. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at $388,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 32,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,782,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,676,000 after acquiring an additional 166,095 shares during the period. 63.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DAL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Cowen upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded Delta Air Lines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.10.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $45.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.45. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.38 and a 12 month high of $52.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported ($3.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.73) by ($0.82). The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 102.96% and a negative return on equity of 249.42%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

