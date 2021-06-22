Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 5,965 Shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lessened its holdings in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,965 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Premier were worth $983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Premier by 10.4% during the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 7,116,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,881,000 after purchasing an additional 669,785 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Premier by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,606,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,795,000 after purchasing an additional 54,734 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Premier by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,540,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,359,000 after purchasing an additional 356,635 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Premier by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,412,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,501,000 after purchasing an additional 115,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Premier by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,547,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,305,000 after purchasing an additional 144,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PINC shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Premier from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Premier from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Barclays cut shares of Premier from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Premier in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.29.

In related news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 5,000 shares of Premier stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $174,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,489,419.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Premier stock opened at $34.37 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.24. Premier, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.13 and a 52 week high of $37.79.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.13. Premier had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 15.10%. The business had revenue of $469.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Premier, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.54%.

Premier Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services.

