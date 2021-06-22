Band Protocol (BAND) Trading Down 37.9% Over Last 7 Days

Band Protocol (CURRENCY:BAND) traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. In the last seven days, Band Protocol has traded down 37.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Band Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.70 or 0.00014666 BTC on popular exchanges. Band Protocol has a total market capitalization of $165.50 million and approximately $57.15 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003122 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00053358 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003546 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00019779 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003126 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $202.99 or 0.00633051 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00077350 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,347.96 or 0.07322347 BTC.

Band Protocol Profile

Band Protocol (CRYPTO:BAND) is a coin. It launched on September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,191,821 coins. Band Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/bandprotocol . Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol . The official website for Band Protocol is bandprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol connects smart contracts with trusted off-chain information, provided through community-curated data providers. Band Protocol provides community-curated on-chain data feeds, backed by strong economic incentives which ensure the data stays accurate. “

Buying and Selling Band Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Band Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Band Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Band Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

