Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) will report $0.75 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Bank of America’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.79 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.69. Bank of America reported earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 102.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of America will report full year earnings of $3.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.94 to $3.26. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Bank of America.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 24.09%. Bank of America’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on BAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at $2,901,869,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at $1,211,477,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 196,924,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,968,784,000 after purchasing an additional 16,517,775 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $460,341,000. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 77.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,234,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $976,312,000 after purchasing an additional 11,009,021 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.45. The stock had a trading volume of 550,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,152,668. Bank of America has a 1 year low of $22.39 and a 1 year high of $43.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.20. The firm has a market cap of $338.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 38.50%.

Bank of America declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

