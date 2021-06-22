Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Acquired by Becker Capital Management Inc.

Becker Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 895,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,492 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up 1.6% of Becker Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $34,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,635,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 346,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,393,000 after acquiring an additional 87,569 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 276.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 26,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 19,196 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,121,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,608,000 after acquiring an additional 9,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monterey Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $616,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,152,668. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.39 and a fifty-two week high of $43.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $339.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.56.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 24.09%. The firm had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 15th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.50%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BAC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities started coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.78.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

