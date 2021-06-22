Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $35.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Bank of Marin is a California State chartered bank. “

Bank of Marin Bancorp stock opened at $31.52 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.80. The stock has a market cap of $417.70 million, a PE ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.84. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.26 and a fifty-two week high of $42.19.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $23.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.80 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 30.34%. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s payout ratio is 43.19%.

In other Bank of Marin Bancorp news, Director James C. Hale III purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.76 per share, for a total transaction of $178,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMRC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,101,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,137,000 after buying an additional 48,832 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 97,002 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,331,000 after acquiring an additional 38,904 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $1,294,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 6.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 577,141 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,601,000 after acquiring an additional 32,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 99.7% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 43,044 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 21,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.61% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in San Francisco Bay Area, California in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

