Bank of Montreal Can Buys 99,937 Shares of L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) by 34.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 390,164 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,937 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.14% of L Brands worth $25,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LB. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of L Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of L Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of L Brands by 4,818.2% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of L Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L Brands by 92.6% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

In other L Brands news, insider James L. Bersani sold 36,458 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $2,523,258.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,715,068.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Leslie H. Wexner sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $326,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LB opened at $65.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.76. L Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.18 and a 12-month high of $71.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.64.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. L Brands had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 137.83%. The business’s revenue was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.99) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that L Brands, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. L Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.34%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of L Brands from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of L Brands from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of L Brands from $64.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of L Brands from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of L Brands from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underperformer” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.57.

L Brands, Inc operates as a retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, women's intimate and other apparel, and personal and beauty care products. It operates in two segments, Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret. The Bath & Body Works segment sells body care, home fragrance products, soaps, and sanitizers under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, C.O.

