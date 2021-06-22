Bank of Montreal Can Has $23.11 Million Stock Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 49.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,633 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 65,174 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.11% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $23,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 40.2% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,786,796 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,271,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,670 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,528,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,908,835 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $826,022,000 after purchasing an additional 501,135 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $113,608,000. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,279,463 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $925,821,000 after purchasing an additional 150,641 shares in the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $372.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $305.64.

NYSE:MLM opened at $342.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $358.74. The firm has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.65. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $198.81 and a 52-week high of $383.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.73.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $982.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $968.53 million. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 19.76%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.