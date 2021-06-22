Bank of Montreal Can Lowers Holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 850,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 32,344 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in NiSource were worth $20,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NiSource in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,829,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NiSource by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,929,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,083,238,000 after buying an additional 3,049,628 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in shares of NiSource by 152.8% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,150,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,265,000 after buying an additional 1,904,000 shares during the last quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd increased its holdings in shares of NiSource by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 6,876,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $165,799,000 after buying an additional 962,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of NiSource by 110.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,568,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,990,000 after buying an additional 821,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NI. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of NiSource in a report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group raised shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of NiSource from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of NiSource from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NiSource has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

NYSE:NI opened at $25.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.64. NiSource Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.09 and a 12 month high of $26.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 70.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.31.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77. NiSource had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

In related news, SVP Daniel A. Creekmur sold 2,308 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total transaction of $59,546.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,463.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael E. Jesanis sold 4,000 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total transaction of $102,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,079,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas services and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

