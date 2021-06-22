Bank of Montreal Can Reduces Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 21.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 97,924 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 26,552 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $23,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Middleton & Co Inc MA purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,957,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 25,192 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,871,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,731,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 25.9% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 29,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,148,000 after purchasing an additional 6,117 shares in the last quarter. 70.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Shares of ODFL opened at $251.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $258.20. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.30 and a fifty-two week high of $276.09. The company has a market capitalization of $29.15 billion, a PE ratio of 40.10, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 23.32%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Old Dominion Freight Line’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.08%.

ODFL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line to a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $222.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Old Dominion Freight Line presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.29.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.