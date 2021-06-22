Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $247.78 Million Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 725,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,456 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Cintas were worth $247,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cintas by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,577,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $537,169,000 after acquiring an additional 42,760 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Cintas by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,048,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $357,878,000 after acquiring an additional 407,000 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cintas by 272.3% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 825,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $281,710,000 after acquiring an additional 603,659 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cintas during the 4th quarter worth about $278,109,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cintas by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 551,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $194,966,000 after acquiring an additional 69,990 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.98, for a total value of $519,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 70,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,749,317.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.00.

CTAS stock opened at $362.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $38.10 billion, a PE ratio of 39.78, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $351.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $254.07 and a 1 year high of $369.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, May 15th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 36.99%.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

