Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 1,437,791 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 63.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 842,964 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,437,791 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Workday were worth $209,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Workday by 89.1% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of Workday by 558.8% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Workday by 489.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 69.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WDAY. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $296.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Workday has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.65.

In related news, COO James Bozzini sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.09, for a total transaction of $1,530,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 196,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.42, for a total transaction of $50,005,742.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 445,044 shares of company stock valued at $110,757,230 over the last quarter. Insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $236.93 on Tuesday. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.52 and a 12 month high of $282.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $237.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -333.70 and a beta of 1.28.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. Workday had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

