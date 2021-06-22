Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 524,320 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,608,813 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 524,320 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.04% of Trimble worth $202,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Trimble by 297.0% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trimble in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Trimble by 1,240.4% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Trimble by 93.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 850 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trimble in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Trimble alerts:

Shares of Trimble stock opened at $78.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Trimble Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.34 and a twelve month high of $84.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.53.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. Trimble had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $886.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.31 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TRMB. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.11.

In related news, VP James Joel Langley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $299,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,042.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.