Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,380,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 77,623 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in The AES were worth $224,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC increased its stake in The AES by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 59,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,604,000 after buying an additional 9,508 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in The AES by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 296,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,940,000 after buying an additional 38,357 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in The AES by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 807,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,983,000 after purchasing an additional 207,878 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in The AES during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Alexandria Capital LLC increased its position in The AES by 121.4% during the 4th quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 240,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,640,000 after purchasing an additional 131,630 shares during the period. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of The AES from $30.50 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of The AES in a research report on Monday. They set a “positive” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of The AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of The AES in a research report on Monday. They set a “positive” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The AES presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of The AES stock opened at $26.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.24. The AES Co. has a 52-week low of $13.18 and a 52-week high of $29.07. The stock has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.81.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. The AES had a positive return on equity of 26.18% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.1505 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. The AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

