Barclays Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF)

easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Barclays in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Sunday, May 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Sunday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. easyJet currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of easyJet stock opened at $13.33 on Tuesday. easyJet has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $14.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

