Barclays Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for ASML (NASDAQ:ASML)

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ASML. Susquehanna reissued a hold rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a hold rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $613.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $680.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $285.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.31. ASML has a 12-month low of $343.25 and a 12-month high of $710.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $658.88.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.84. ASML had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 28.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 78.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ASML will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in ASML during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in ASML by 140.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ASML during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in ASML during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management boosted its stake in ASML by 450.0% during the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

