Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $81.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.37% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “BARRETT BUSINESS SERVICES INC. provides light industrial, clerical and technical employees to a wide range of businesses through staff leasing, contract staffing, site management and temporary staffing arrangements. The Company provides employees to a diverse set of customers, including among others, forest products and agriculture-based companies, electronics manufacturers, transportation and shipping enterprises, professional firms and general contractors. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Barrett Business Services from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet cut Barrett Business Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on Barrett Business Services from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Barrett Business Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.25.

Shares of BBSI traded up $0.81 on Tuesday, hitting $72.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 481 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,612. Barrett Business Services has a fifty-two week low of $47.90 and a fifty-two week high of $79.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $550.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.57.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.05. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 3.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Barrett Business Services will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 76.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Barrett Business Services in the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Barrett Business Services in the fourth quarter worth $556,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in Barrett Business Services by 24.1% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 36,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 78.1% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 124,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,490,000 after buying an additional 54,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

